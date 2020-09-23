Stock broking firms laugh all the way to the bank as trade volumes surge

‘Toyota’s USP will not only be aptness of product, but also the ability to package a better ownership experience’
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The sharp rise in stock market trading volumes with growing retail participation in the cash segment will be value accretive for brokerage companies, given the higher yields associated with these segments.
Interestingly, the domestic capital market has witnessed an unexpected surge in the current fiscal, in stark contrast to the overall economic outlook.
The equity markets reported a 24 per cent increase in aggregate turnover to ₹1,719 lakh crore in first five months of this fiscal against ₹1,366 lakh crore logged in the same period last year. The average daily turnover increased to ₹16.69 lakh crore against ₹13.26 lakh crore in the same period. It hovered around ₹14.39 lakh crore last fiscal.
The cash segment outperformed the industry in terms of volume growth with turnover of ₹63 lakh crore (₹37 lakh crore) till August this fiscal.
The average daily turnover in the cash segment more than doubled to ₹0.61 lakh crore (₹0.36 lakh crore) in this fiscal till August. The average daily turnover in the derivatives segment increased 25 per cent to ₹16.08 lakh crore (₹12.91 lakh crore).
Interestingly, the average daily turnover remained subdued in April and fell by two per cent to ₹12.02 lakh crore compared to March. Thereafter, there has been a steady increase in trading volumes for reasons best known to investors.
Samriddhi Chowdhary, Vice President, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said the option of work from home (WFH), coupled with limited investment opportunities given the challenging economic environment and attractive valuations following sharp fall in March, has helped drive investor interest to capital markets.
Top 20 brokerage houses together attributed to about 77 per cent of total active clients as of June. However, discount brokerage houses scored over traditional brokerage companies in garnering new accounts, supported by their technology-driven business model. The margin funding business of top 11 broking firms increased 30 per cent to ₹6,100 crore as of June over March. The book is expected to rise further with brokerages looking to scale up the margin-funding business, to increase profitability.
Chowdhary said trading volumes may moderate over the coming months, compared to the July peak, given the challenging macroeconomic and the geo-politics scenario.
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...