US stocks and oil fall with eyes on stimulus

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Stocks ticked down from 6-month highs on Thursday on concern over a stalled US economic relief deal, while oil fell and the euro edged up against the US dollar.
Treasury yields hit multi-week highs after record supply at a 30-year bond auction drew poor demand.
Initial claims for US state unemployment benefits dipped below 1 million last week for the first time since mid-March, but the expiration at the end of July of a $600 weekly jobless supplement likely contributed to the decline.
Data showed the world's largest economy regained only 9.3 million of the 22 million jobs lost between February and April. But Wall Street has recovered most equity market losses and the benchmark S&P 500 was within a few points of a record high.
“Our take on a new high, if it happens, is that it's another reminder to investors how disconnected the stock market and the economy have been this year. Stocks have soared but the economy it's improved, yes but a million initial claims is still not good,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.46 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 27,871.38, the S&P 500 lost 8.91 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 3,371.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.28 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,040.52.
The STOXX 600 suffered its first fall in five days after Washington said it would maintain 15 per cent tariffs on planes and 25 per cent tariffs on other European goods.
The pan-European index lost 0.63 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14 per cent.
The 5-month global rally has caused MSCI's world index to rise 50 per cent from its March lows and reach within 2 per cent of an all-time high.
In the currency and bond markets, faltering hopes for a compromise between Republicans and Democrats over additional stimulus for the US economy dragged the dollar index down.
The greenback fell 0.049 per cent, with the euro up 0.19 per cent to $1.1804.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.03 per cent versus the dollar to 106.95 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3049, up 0.13 per cent on the day.
A sell-off in benchmark government bond markets also eased, as investors digested the biggest-ever 10-year US debt sale, and some surprisingly robust US inflation figures.
US Treasury yields rose to multi-week highs after the Treasury auction of a record amount of 30-year bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 0.7126 per cent, from 0.686 per cent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond last fell 44/32 in price to yield 1.4224 per cent, from 1.365 per cent.
In Asia, Japanese stocks were the main mover, soaring 1.8 per cent to a six-month peak on gains from chip firms.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.05 per cent rose 0.11. Emerging market stocks rose 0.17 per cent.
Oil prices eased after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel restrictions, but a weak dollar limited losses. Traders kept an eye on US stimulus headlines.
“Overall, neither yesterday's OPEC or today's IEA release appeared to have much effect on an oil market that is still primarily focused on the ongoing expansion in risk appetite that remains undeterred by lack of progress in formulating a viable US stimulus deal,” said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.
US crude recently fell 0.75 per cent to $42.35 per barrel and Brent was at $45.07, down 0.79 per cent on the day.
Spot gold added 1.7 per cent to $1,951.06 an ounce. Silver gained 6.56 per cent to $27.24.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...