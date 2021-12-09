Stocks that will see action today (Dec 9)

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, and Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have signed an agreement with Atruvia AG, to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft for Banksysteme GmbH (gbs). The transaction is expected to close in January 2022, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Post-closing, HCL will own 51 per cent, while apoBank will own 49 per cent stake of gbs. apoBank is currently a 10 per cent shareholder in gbs.

Neogen Chemicals

The board of Neogen Chemicals, one of the leading manufacturers of Bromine-based and Lithium-based specialty chemicals, has approved the issuance of up to 16.04 lakh shares on preferential basis at an issue price of ₹1,402.12 a share aggregating to approximately ₹225 crore. The proposed issuance will bring on board some of the high-quality, marquee institutional investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Plutus Wealth Management LLP and White Oak Capital.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call & service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on Dharam - Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of ₹210.77 crore (inclusive of GST). The entire work is to be completed in a period of 12 months.

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma, a generic injectable focused pharmaceutical company, has received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial single-dose vials. Gland Pharma believes that it is amongst one of the first to file for this product and may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. Gland Pharma will launch the product with its marketing partner on receipt of final approval.

Calcom Vision

The board of Calcom Vision approved the issue and allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, aggregating up to ₹10 crore. The allottees are Micro Strategies Fund - A scheme of Old Bridge, Massachusetts Institute of technology and 238 Plan Associates LLC. The board also approved issue and allotment of equity shares, pursuant to conversion of loan, on preferential basis, aggregating up to ₹5 crore to Sushil Kumar Malik and Calcom Electronics, belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group Category, subject to approvals of shareholders.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Dishman Carbogen Amcis, a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, welcomes the results of a new clinical research study which shows that oral 25-Hydroxyvitamin D3 (Calcifediol) was able to correct vitamin D deficiency/insufficiency in patients with Covid-19 and that it resulted in improved immune function by increasing blood lymphocyte percentages. The research was supervised by Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Boston University School of Medicine and supported in part by a grant from Dishman Carbogen Amcis wholly-owned subsidiary Carbogen Amcis BV.

NHPC

The Board of NHPC has accorded its approval for the merger/amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, with the company under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other statutory provisions as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme).

Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies has received approval from the Government of India under PLI 2.0 of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for manufacturers of pharmaceutical goods registered in India. Venus is one of the 10 non-MSME pharmaceutical companies under category-C which have been granted approval under the PLI Scheme. As per the scheme, the company will be eligible for incentive for the financial years 2022-23 to 2027-28, subject to fulfilment of minimum investment criteria and based on incremental sales of eligible products as per the scheme guidelines.

Artemis Medicare Services

Artemis Medicare Services has announced that the construction of new tower (Tower - II) adjacent to the hospital building situated in Gurugram with the capacity to accommodate up to 147 beds is completed. The Tower-II will be operational in a graded manner with immediate effect.

Karma Energy

The board of Karma Energy has approved disinvestment of entire stake in wholly-owned material subsidiary company namely Batot Hydro Power subject to approval of members. The total consideration to be received from such disposal is ₹35 crore.

Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment has received order for supply of 38nos. Mobile Crane to SPIC, Defence R&D Organization (Ministry of Defence) for a total consideration of approximately ₹6.51 crore.

Alankit

The board of Alankit has considered and approved the fund raising by way of the rights issue of equity shares of face value of ₹1 each fully paid-up, of the company, to eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be notified later), for a maximum amount not exceeding ₹50 crore.