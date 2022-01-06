Stocks that will see action today (Jan 6)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Dilip Buildcon has informed the exchanges that four laning of Wardha-Budbori Section in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode has been completed. The Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on January 4 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation. The project cost was ₹1,065.51 crore.
Wabco India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - ZF CV Control Systems Manufacturing India Private Limited. The company should carry on the business of manufacture, buy, sell and trade in auto ancillary parts (commercial vehicle control systems) for domestic and export markets.
Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrixfor Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions. In an assessment of 11 IoT solution providers, TCS is placed highest for Market Impact. According to the report, TCS has made significant investments in developing proprietary solutions across the supply chain value chain, leveraging next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al) / machine learning (ML), edge, and blockchain.
IRB Infrastructure has redeemed 75,000 Secured, Dematerialized, Redeemable, Unlisted, Unrated, Taxable, Non-Convert ible Debentures (NCDs) issued by the company on June 16, 2020 on private placement basis to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd.
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture (JV) for setting up a 500-megawatt (MW) floating solar power projects in Odisha. NHPC will hold a 74 per cent equity stake in the JV, while GEDCOL 26 per cent.
Dhruv Consultancy Services has informed the exchanges that it has received a letter of acceptance for project management consultancy services for road upgradation between Nakrekal and Vodervu in Andhra Pradesh. The project cost is Rs 9.68 crore and the period will be 102 months.
JBM Auto has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - JBM Electric Vehicle has incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries - JBM Electric Technologies, JBM Green Technologies and JBM Eco Tech.
Euro Multivision has defaulted ₹813 crore on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities. While the principal amount was ₹203.07 crore, the interest component stood at Rs 609.93 crore.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...