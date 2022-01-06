Stocks that will see action today (Jan 6)

Dilip Buildcon has informed the exchanges that four laning of Wardha-Budbori Section in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode has been completed. The Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on January 4 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation. The project cost was ₹1,065.51 crore.

Wabco India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - ZF CV Control Systems Manufacturing India Private Limited. The company should carry on the business of manufacture, buy, sell and trade in auto ancillary parts (commercial vehicle control systems) for domestic and export markets.

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrixfor Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions. In an assessment of 11 IoT solution providers, TCS is placed highest for Market Impact. According to the report, TCS has made significant investments in developing proprietary solutions across the supply chain value chain, leveraging next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al) / machine learning (ML), edge, and blockchain.

IRB Infrastructure has redeemed 75,000 Secured, Dematerialized, Redeemable, Unlisted, Unrated, Taxable, Non-Convert ible Debentures (NCDs) issued by the company on June 16, 2020 on private placement basis to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd.

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture (JV) for setting up a 500-megawatt (MW) floating solar power projects in Odisha. NHPC will hold a 74 per cent equity stake in the JV, while GEDCOL 26 per cent.

Dhruv Consultancy Services has informed the exchanges that it has received a letter of acceptance for project management consultancy services for road upgradation between Nakrekal and Vodervu in Andhra Pradesh. The project cost is Rs 9.68 crore and the period will be 102 months.

JBM Auto has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - JBM Electric Vehicle has incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries - JBM Electric Technologies, JBM Green Technologies and JBM Eco Tech.

Euro Multivision has defaulted ₹813 crore on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities. While the principal amount was ₹203.07 crore, the interest component stood at Rs 609.93 crore.