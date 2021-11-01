Stocks that will see action today (November 1)

Automobile stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Baja Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, Eicher Motors and others will remain in focus from today as they disclose their sales figures for October. While marketmen expect a dull show, any upbeat number will trigger a fresh rally in the stock.

According domestic brokerage Emaky Global, "Our channel checks indicate that CVs should maintain positive momentum in October 21. PV volumes are likely to be hit by chip shortages, though they will be better on a sequential basis. 2Ws and tractors are likely to decline due to lower retail sales and high-base effect on account of inventory filling last year. The festive season (Navratri) has been subdued for 2Ws and tractors."

Adani Enterprises has signed a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement with Cleartrip Private Ltd (CPL) and a shareholders' agreement with the existing shareholder of CPL, namely Flipkart Marketplace Private Ltd, for the purpose of acquiring significant minority stake in CPL. The deal is expected to close in November 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, the company said without disclosing the deal size.

Vedanta/HZL: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has warned billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) over non-compliance with certain disclosure norms, saying it will take action if such actions were repeated. SEBI had flagged Vedanta executing ₹1,407 crore of related party transactions with associate company HZL without prior approval of the audit committee and HZL's failure to inform shareholders of the deferment of a meeting relating to price-sensitive dividend payments.

Reliance Industries: JioPhone Next, the new smartphone from Reliance Jio and Google will be on the market from Diwali. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 and will be available on an upfront payment of Rs 1,999 and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of Rs 300-600 over the next 18-24 months.

Jindal SAW has said it is planning to set up a precision machine shop in joint venture (JV) with US-based Hunter Energy Services. In a regulatory filing, the company said it would hold a 51 per cent stake in the JV. The proposal was approved by the company's board on Friday.

Suprajit Engineering has signed a definitive share and asset purchase agreement to acquire the Light Duty Cable (LDC) business unit with Kongsberg Automotive ASA, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway. The LDC business unit of Kongsberg Automotive Group consists of a cable business, supplying to automotive, non-automotive and 2-wheeler segments, along with Electro-Mechanical Actuators (EMA). This transaction also involves the transfer of global sales and engineering expertise to Suprajit. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2022.

The board of Ujjivan Financial Services has approved the amalgamation of the company with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to meet the minimum public shareholding norm. The decision is, however, subject to approval of RBI, SEBI, NCLT and shareholders, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Results calendar: Aditya Birla Capital, Allcargo Logistics, Apar Industries, Amco India, Arrow Greentech, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bayer Cropscience, Carborundum Universal, Chambal Fertilisers, D-Link India, Deep Industries, Devyani International, Dollar Industries, Foods Inn, Graphite India, Gravita India, Gujarat Poly, GCCL Infrastructure, HDFC, Hind Rectifiers, IG Petrochemicals, IP Rings, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Ind-Swift Lab, IRFC, James Warren, JBF Industries, Krishna Filament, Kalyani Steels, Lux Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Moldtek, Nilkamal, Nath Biogen, Nelcast, Parag Milk Foods, Parsoli, Patel Engineering, Pioneer Embroideries, Phoenix Mills, Pokarna, Poly Medicure, Precision Containeurs, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Punjab & Sind Bank, Relaxo Footwears, Rolta, Rupa Co, Salzer Electronics, Sejal Glass, Sequent Scientific, Shipping Corporation of India, Shree Rama Multitec, Star Cement, Swastika Investmart, SPARC, Taneja Aerospace, Tata Motors, Tree House, Venkys India, VIP Clothing, VRL Logistics, Whirlpool of India, Windsor Machines, and Windlas Biotech.