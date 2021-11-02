Stocks that will see action today (November 2)

PI Ind/Ind Swift Lab: Since Ind Swift Laboratories has not been able to complete several pre-agreed conditions precedents, the Business Transfer Agreement with Ind Swift stands terminated, said PI Industries in a notice to the stock exchanges. PI Industries had executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (ISLL) for acquisition of their API and intermediates business undertaking on a slump sale going concern basis at an agreed enterprise value of Rs 1,530 crore.

MOIL: The Centre has announced wage revision for the company's workers. The company will make a one-time arrears payment, which will have a financial impact of Rs 218 crore. The total financial impact of the wage revision will be about Rs 87 crore per annum, it said. Meanwhile, MOIL has revised prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore having Manganese content Mn-44% and above by 5 per cent and all the other Ferro grades of Manganese Ore having Manganese content below Mn-44% by 2.5 per cent on the prices prevailing since October 1. The prices of all SMGR grades (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and all grades of Fines have been increased by 2.5%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, has announced the launch of Ephedrine Sulfate Injection USP, 50 mg/mL, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection) Injection, 50 mg/mL approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The Akovaz brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $67.5 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2021, according to IQVIA Health*.

IG Petrochemicals: The board has approved the expansion of Phthalic Anhydride with a capacity of 53,000 MTPA at Taloja (brownfield expansion).

Intellect Design Arena proposes to set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of Rs 100 crore to pursue its transition from a product company to a fintech platform-based company. The investment will be set up in 'Alternative Investment Fund-Category II' and not 'Category III', as mentioned in the quarterly results and associated investor presentation.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd has acquired 7.70 per cent (on fully diluted basis) of share capital of Mynd Solutions Pvt Ltd. The company will invest about Rs 32.43 crore to purchase 33,36,489 equity shares from the India Opportunities Fund (IOF) scheme of SIDBI through a secondary sale, at a price of Rs 97.21 a share. The final aggregate shareholding post this investment in Mynd would be 7.70 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis. This investment is in line with the company's long-term objective of offering various fintech solutions, including invoice discounting for businesses.

Velan Hotels: In terms of conditions of Velan Hotels Ltd's One-Time Settlement offer (OTS) approved by RARE Asset Reconstruction Ltd (RARE ARC) and the Letter of NoC obtained from RARE ARC, the company is in the process of the sale of the entire Plant & Machinery and equipment pertaining to a biomass-based renewable energy plant situated at Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, for which a sum of Rs 1.125 crore has been received from one of the buyers - (non-related parties). The total consideration will not be less than Rs 4.5 crore to be received in several tranches from various prospective buyers (non-related parties) with the aim to complete the sale process within the quarter ending December 2021 as per terms of the NoC given by RARE ARC. The proceeds of the disposal of the above machineries will be utilised to settle a part of the outstanding debts of the company to RARE ARC per terms of OTS offer.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd has informed the exchanges that sugar crushing for the season 2021-22 started on October 29 at one of its units situated at Dhampur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Results calendar: Acrow India, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Alkyl Amines, Bajaj Healthcare, BASF India, Bharat Gears, Bombay Dyeing, Bharti Airtel, Bank of India, BLB, BL Kashyap, Century Ply, Cholamandalam Holdings, Dabur India, DCW, Deep Energy, Easy Trip Planners, eClerx Services, Elantas Beck, Emmbi Industries, Godrej Properties, GE Power India, Gillette India, Gokul Agro Resources, Gulf Oil Lubricants, HCL Infosystems, HPCL, Hitech Gear, Indoco Remedies, Jai Corp, Jaypee Infratech, JHS Svendgaard, Jindal Steel & Power, Jyothy Labs, Jyoti, Laxmi Organic Industries, Minda Corporation, MTAR Technologies, NCL Industries, NOCIL, P&G Hygiene, PNB Housing Finance, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rane Holdings, R Systems, Radico Khaitan, R Systems International, Stove Kraft, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Swelect Energy, Thangamayil, Thirumalai Chem, Trent, Union Bank of India, Unichem Laboratories and Zenith Steel.