Stocks that will see action today (Oct 11)

Reliance, SW Solar: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd to acquire 40 per cent stake post-money in SWSL through: Preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares (equivalent to 15.46 per cent post preferential share capital) at Rs 375 a share; acquisition of 1.84 crore equity shares by RNESL from SPCPL (equivalent to 9.70 per cent post preferential share capital) at a price of Rs 375 a share; public announcement by RNESL to the public shareholders of SWSL to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares of SWSL, representing 25.9 per cent in accordance with SEBI Takeover Regulations; and RNESL will hold 40 per cent of the equity capital of SWSL, consequent to acquisition in the open offer, follow-on acquisition of shares from SPCPL and Khurshed Daruvala, and sell down, if any required.

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd has also announced acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd., for an Enterprise Value of $771 million.

Vakrangee: In an endeavour to maximise shareholder value, Vakrangee has announced the demerger of both the businesses (Vakrangee Kendra Business as well as E-Governance & IT/ITES Business), each of which require greater attention and possess growth potential, due to which the Company has decided for the segregation of the business. Upon this scheme coming into effect, the resulting company will allot to every member of the demerged company (as on the record date) for every 10 shares held, one new share of the resulting company.

Texmaco Rail: The Board of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd, which had approved Rs 1,750-crore rights issue, now said it will offer 7,15,26,643 Shares, for an amount aggregating up to ₹ 164.51 crore at Rs 23 a share in the ratio of 2:7 i.e. two shares for every seven held by eligible equity shareholders as on the record date (October 22). THe issue will open on November 1 and close on 15.

Yasho Ind: The Board of Directors of Yasho Industries has approved the issue of equity shares of the company on preferential basis to various investors. Accordingly, 5 lakh shares each will be allotted to Ashish Kacholia, Mitul Mehta and Bengal Finance and Investment Private Limited, at a price of Rs. 855 a share aggregating to Rs 42.75 crore.

GOCL Corporation: IDL Explosives Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL Corporation Limited, has bagged order from Coal India Limited, A Government of India Undertaking for supply of Bulk Explosives, to be supplied over a period of 2 years i.e. from October 2021 to October 2023. The orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs.592.45 crores for supply of Bulk Explosives over a period of 2 years.

Route Mobile (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited, one of the leading cloud communication platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top ("OTT") players, and mobile network operators, today signed definitive agreements to acquire Masivian S.A.S ("Masiv"), a cloud communication platform service provider catering to enterprises in Latin America (LatAm). The acquisition is aligned to Route Mobile's global growth strategy to be a recognized global CPaaS player and to solidify its presence in Latin America.

Solar Industries India Limited has received orders worth Rs 1,471 crore from Coal India Limited for supply of Bulk Explosives over a period of two years.

Jubilant Ingrevia has entered into Share Purchase, Subscription and Shareholder's Agreement with AMP Energy C&I Private Limited and AMP Energy Green Fifteen Private Limited for acquisition of 26.60 per cent stake of AMP Energy Green Fifteen Private Limited for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 15.5 MW under Captive Scheme. The aggregate consideration for acquisition of shares and CCDs shall be approximately Rs. 5.11 crore.

Adani Total Gas Limited has signed a definitive Agreement with Shri Mataji Gauvansh Seva Sansthan, a Charitable Trust on 8th October, 2021 for exclusively collaborating on the establishment of a bio-conversion plant with a design capacity of about three hundred and fifty (350) tonnes per day of feed processing at Barsana, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh based on cattle dung as the primary biomass along with other bio mass including napier grass, press mud, etc. With this collaboration, the Company has for the first time forayed into Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Business. The plant will also generate solid and liquid fermented organic manure.

KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd has bagged an order for executing solar power project of 10 MW capacity under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' Segment from Creative Technologies, Surat and for which the Letter of Intent (LOI) has been received by the Company.

Gland Pharma Limited, a generic injectable focused pharmaceutical company, has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Bridion® Injection, 100 mg/mL, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck Sharp & Dohme). Sugammadex Injection is used to reverse the effects of the muscle relaxants Rocuronium Bromide and Vecuronium Bromide given to patients during surgery.

Cadila Healthcare: Fortress Biotech partner company Cyprium Therapeutics, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, has announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate.

Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday announced two acquisitions made by the group, one marking its entry into the aerospace industry, while the other expanding its business in China. Motherson Sumi will be acquiring 55 per cent in CIM Tools at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore. CIM Tools is a components vendor to the aerospace industry.

Rushil Decor Ltd has decided to close the manufacturing operations of the Company's Medium Density Fibre Board Manufacturing Unit (MDF Plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka for approximately 45 days from October 09, 2021 on account of planned preventive maintenance activities to be undertaken thereat as well as to replace some of the major parts of the plant. The turnover of the said Chikmagalur MDF Plant during last financial year (FY 2020-21) was Rs 156 crore which contributed approximately 46.5% of the total revenue from operations of the Company. Total revenue from operation of the Company during the FY 2020-21 was Rs. 335.44 Crore.

INOX Leisure has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis, in Guwahati, which has 4 screens and 183 seats. INOX is now present in 70 cities with 156 Multiplexes, 658 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,48,829 seats across India.

Resut calendar: Delta Corp, HFCL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lesha Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings Saregama, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (March quarter and FY21) and Tata Metaliks.