Stocks that will see action today (October 20)

Reliance Industries' subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures, has acquired 52 per cent equity stake in Ritika Pvt Ltd that owns Ritu Kumar, Label Ritu Kumar, RI Ritu Kumar, aarke, and Ritu Kumar Home and Living, including complete acquisition of Everstone's 35 per cent stake in the company for an undisclosed sum.

HFCL: In order to cater global demand for its products and also to expand its business operations and activities on a global scale, the company has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries - HFCL Inc., a company registered in Texas, USA, and HFCL B.V., a private limited company registered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Both the subsidiaries propose to manufacture and trade Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables, Telecom and Networking Products, including research & development activities.

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company and Innovaccer Inc, a health cloud company, has announced a collaboration to help healthcare and life sciences organisations drive digital health transformation. The partnership will help improve population health, value-based care, connected health, patient-physician engagement and other industry imperatives by ingesting, aggregating, and normalising healthcare data from disparate sources to improve data quality and health outcomes.

Deepak Fertilisers: The Securities Issue Committee of the board of directors of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has approved the raising of funds by way of qualified institutions placement. The issue will open on Tuesday and the floor price has been fixed as ₹422.48 a share.

CAMS has launched an Account Aggregator (AA) network that will enable customers to easily access and share their financial data. The CAMS Finserv AA Platform will soon be available to customers, it said. Computer Age Management Services Ltd's wholly owned-subsidiary - CAMS Financial Information Services Pvt Ltd - was issued a Certificate of Registration as a non-banking finance company (Account Aggregator) by the Reserve Bank of India in February 2020.

Sangam India Ltd, one of the foremost producers of PV dyed yarn and seamless apparel, has raised Rs 103 crore from its promoters and Madhuri Madhusudan Kela by issuing warrants convertible into equity shares.

The board of North Eastern Carrying Corporation has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 49.50 crore through a rights issue, to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date (to be notified subsequently).

The Board of Astral is to enter the Faucets & Sanitaryware verticals as part of its strategy to leverage the Astral brand and its network of more than 33,000 pipes dealers and more than 13,0000 adhesives and sealant dealers .

RMC Switchgears Ltd has developed an IoT device which can help monitor the location, problems, abnormalities and power consumption (including energy auditing with features, smarter than smart meters) for the State Power Utilities and will soon roll it out for domestic applications as well, which will also provide Home Automation Systems.

Veritas India Ltd has proposed to transfer 74 per cent of its holding in Veritas Polychem Pvt Ltd and Veritas Infra & Logistics Pvt Ltd to Swan Energy Ltd. Upon completion of the necessary compliances and subject to approval by its shareholders, these companies would cease to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.

Results calendar: Angel Broking, Arihant Superstructures, Arfin India, Comfort Fincap, Deep Polymers, Emmessar Biotech, Fenoplast, Havells India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Jubilant FoodWorks, Just Dial, L&T Finance Holdings, Luharuka, Menon Bearings, Moschip Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Rane (Madras), Shoppers Stop, Snowman Logistics, Supreme Petrochem, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Syngene International, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, Tata Communications, Tata Steel Long Products, Tejas Networks, TT Ltd and Wanbury.