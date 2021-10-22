Stocks that will see action today (October 22)

Easy Trip Planners has announced that the company will consider the proposal for an acquisition in a board meeting scheduled for next week. In a regulatory filing, the company said "a meeting of the board is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11.00 am through video conferencing for considering the proposal of acquisition."

3i Infotech: 3i Infotech has informed the stock exchanges that the company has completed the necessary procedures with respect to listing of 16,16,65,487 fully-paid equity shares of Rs 10 each representing the equity share capital of the company as reduced and consolidated pursuant to the scheme. BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) have granted their approvals for listing the equity shares of the company and admitting them to dealings on their respective stock exchanges. Trading in the equity shares of the company will, accordingly, commence again with effect from Friday, October 22, 2021," the company said.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2 equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders. Meanwhile, it has also reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 77.72 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 44.33 crore in Q2FY21, and revenue jumped to Rs 110.37 crore from Rs 70.91 crore year-on-year.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court has asked Zee Entertainment to conduct an extraordinary general meeting as requested by Invesco, the largest shareholder of the company. The EGM has been sought by Invesco, which holds roughly 18 per cent of the company’s equity, to consider resolutions seeking removal of Punit Goenka as CEO and MD of the media giant and to induct six new independent directors.

Embassy REIT has informed the stock exchanges that it has "completed a lease renewal in Embassy Manyata at Bengaluru with Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd (Nokia India), Indian subsidiary of the Finland-based telecom giant Nokia.

Results on October 22: ABB Power Products and Systems India, Apollo Pipes, Bharat Seats, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dodla Dairy, Federal Bank, Gland Pharma, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharmova, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Polycab India, PVR, Reliance Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, YES Bank and Zenotech Laboratories will release September quarter earnings on October 2.