Stocks that will see action on November 17

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Welspun Enterprises has announced the receipt of a letter from PWD Maharashtra (PWD) declaring provisional commercial operation date from November 11 in respect of the hybrid annuity model (HAM) project two laning of road with paved shoulder under MRIP Package No. AM 2 under Public Works Circle, Amravati. With this event, the company is entitled to receive annuity, interest and O&M payments from PWD every six months in accordance with the provisions of the concession agreement, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc, have announced the US launch of interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargineyfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes. Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, LANTUS (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.
Ethos, a material subsidiary of KDDL, has signed agreements with RIMOWA and Bovet Watches. It has entered into a franchise contract with Rimowa for the opening of the first Rimowa store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai and an agreement with Bovet watches for exclusive right distribution, sales and promotion.
Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a proposed initial public offering of american depositary shares representing its equity shares. The selling shareholders of the ADS will be identified through an invitation to participate in the offering. Coforge will be dispatching the relevant documents for participation in the IPO including the invitation to participate and the letter of transmittal to its existing equity shareholders as on an identified date (November 12).
Meghmani Organics has announced that it will enter into new and lucrative variant of white pigment titanium dioxide (TiO2). The company will set up 33,000 tons production facility at a total capex of ₹400 crore at Dahej, the chemical hub of Gujarat. Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) has application as a bright white pigment in various industries including paint, coating, plastic, ink, dyes, paper and cosmetics etc. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 FY24 adding ₹700 crore to MOL's topline on a full financial year basis.
RHI Magnesita India has established a new R&D Centre at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of refractory products, systems and solutions, announced the operationalisation of its regional R&D centre in India. This is the fifth R&D facility in the company's global R&D network after Leoben (Austria), Contagem (Brazil), Dalian (China) and York (United States). The company has also committed a ₹400 crore investment to expand its India production capacity.
Linde India joint venture company Bellary Oxygen Company has accepted JSW Steel offer for purchase of the 855 tonnes per day air separation unit and other related assets owned by the aforesaid joint venture company, which form part of the Belloxy Divestment. In view of the expiry of the gas supply contract with JSW Steel on 14 November 2021, Bellary Oxygen Company has signed and executed the Asset Sale Agreement with JSW Steel and has received the consideration amount of ₹50 crore for the transaction.
Grindwell Norton has made an investment of ₹15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP towards power purchase.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...