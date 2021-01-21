Stove Kraft IPO opens on Jan 25

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Sequoia Capital-backed kitchen appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹384-385 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opens on on Monday. The Benguluru-based company is looking to raise ₹412.65 crore at the upper band, and ₹411.82 crore at the lower price band.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an Offer For Sale of upto 82.50 lakh shares, including 6.9 lakh shares by promoter Rajendra Gandhi and up to 59,300 shares by another promoter Sunita Rajendra Gandhi. Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings-I would also tender up to 14.92 lakh shares and up to 60.07 lakh by SCI Growth Investments II.
The company would also be looking at raising funds through anchor participation prior to the IPO, which closes on Thursday (Tuesday, January 26 being a holiday).
The company proposes to use ₹760 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue for re-payment of its certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Following the IPO, Stove Kraft plans to list its shares on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.
Stove Kraft is into manufacturing and sales of pressure cookers, free-standing hobs and cook-tops, and had manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
The company’s IPO is the fourth IPO in January, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation which closed on Wednesday and Indigo Paints (opened on Wednesday) and Home First Finance Company, which opened on Thursday.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...