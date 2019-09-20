Stocks

Company news: Strides Pharma Science

| Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Strides Pharma Science on Friday announced that the board of directors of the company has approved an additional investment up to a maximum of $40 million over a period of 24 months for a controlling stake in Stelis Biopharma Private Limited. The proposed new investments will be a primary infusion which will enable Stelis to achieve its objective of becoming a compelling global player in the biopharmaceutical space and also accelerate Strides’ re-entry into sterile injectables business post completion of the company’s non-compete period in December 2019. The stock of Strides Pharma closed 0.18 per cent higher at ₹360 on the BSE.

Published on September 20, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RIL replaces TCS as top firm in m-cap valuation