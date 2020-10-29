Stocks

Suarabh Mukherjea pays ₹1.38 cr to settle case with SEBI

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Case relates to Muthoot Fin for sharing price sensitive info

Suarabh Mukherjea has paid ₹1.377 crore with SEBI to settle a case with regard to Muthoot Finance for alleged violation of not maintaining the confidentiality of the price sensitive information.

According to SEBI findings, MFL in its board meeting held on March 13, 2013, has recorded that “ ......there was a probability that the company may have to report negative profit for the quarter ended 31st March 2013 contrary to the expectations of stakeholders. Management said that it would seek professional advice as to what needs to be done in this regard towards making appropriate disclosures to all the stake holders.

“Therefore, the information of negative profit for the 4th quarter of FY2012-13 is deemed to be the price sensitive information, SEBI said. Further, when the information was made public, the price of the scrip declined by 14.25 per cent on March 20, 2013.

Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital Private Limited in its meeting dated March 18, 2013, with I. Unnikrishnan and Sachin Agrawal of MFL procured the UPSI and communicated the said UPSI through research report in violation of PIT Regulations, SEBI said . The applicant, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, proposed to settle, through a settlement order. The High Powered Advisory Committee recommended the case may be settled on payment of ₹1.377 crore.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.