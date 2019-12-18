Sugar stocks jump up to 5%

Most of the sugar stocks jumped higher in Wednesday's session. Earlier, the sugar industry body ISMA has announced production figures for the period October 1 to December 15, 2019.

The sugar production stood at 4.58 million tonnes till December 15 of the ongoing marketing year, down 35 per cent from the year-ago period, owing to the sharp fall in output in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Mills had manufactured 7.05 million tonnes of sugar in the same period of the 2018-19 marketing year.

Shares of Paval Sugar (up 4.99 per cent), Piccadily Sugar (up 4.90 per cent), Rana Sugars (up 4.28 per cent), Ponni Sugars (up 4.28 per cent) and Ugar Sugar (up 3.23 per cent) were the top gainers in the sugar space.

Dalmia Sugars, (up 3.53 per cent), Triveni Engineering (up 3.16 per cent), Mawana Sugars (3.62 per cent), Avadh Sugar (up 2.64 per cent), Dhampur Sugar (up 2.44 per cent), Balrampur Chini (up 2.29 per cent) and KCP Sugars (2.26 per cent) too were trading with good gains.

At 2.20 pm, the NSE Nifty50 index was trading 33 points up at 12,198.35. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 158 points at 41,511.