Stocks

Sundaram Equity Fund gets ₹358 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Sundaram Equity Fund, which closed its new fund offer (NFO) subscription on August 30, has raised ₹358 crore from 30,932 investors, the fund house said in a release. The fund, an open-ended equity scheme in the multi-cap category, will deploy its corpus across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. Sundaram Equity Fund reopens for fresh subscriptions on September 16, the release added. The fund will be managed by S Krishnakumar, CIO — Equity, as well as equity fund manager, S Bharath. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P BSE-500 TRI Index.

Published on September 11, 2019
Sundaram Mutual Fund
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 bn London Stock Exchange takeover