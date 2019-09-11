Sundaram Equity Fund gets ₹358 cr

Sundaram Equity Fund, which closed its new fund offer (NFO) subscription on August 30, has raised ₹358 crore from 30,932 investors, the fund house said in a release. The fund, an open-ended equity scheme in the multi-cap category, will deploy its corpus across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. Sundaram Equity Fund reopens for fresh subscriptions on September 16, the release added. The fund will be managed by S Krishnakumar, CIO — Equity, as well as equity fund manager, S Bharath. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P BSE-500 TRI Index.