Supreme Infra: Eyes on compromise scheme

| Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

The board of Supreme Infrastructure India will meet on Friday to consider a scheme of compromise with creditors and to consider further issue of securities consequent thereupon. Recently, the National Company Law Tribunal had passed an order of withdrawal of CIRP under the IBC with respect to Vikas Shuttering Store Private Ltd (operational creditor) and restored the original board (that was earlier suspended) following the settlement agreement with creditors.

