Surya Roshni bags ₹79.80 cr order from EESL

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Surya Roshini has obtained orders aggregating to ₹79.80 crore (GST extra) for design, manufacture supply, warranty of LED bulbs and other related works from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) on pan-India basis through competitive e-bidding. Shares of Surya Roshini slumped 2.48 per cent at ₹176.70 on the BSE.

