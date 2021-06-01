Suzlon jumps 6% on order win

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped 6 per cent on Tuesday, after the company said the group has bagged an order from CLP India to develop a 252 MW wind power project at Sidhpur in Gujarat. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, Suzlon said it will install 120 units of S120-140m wind turbine generators with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower, with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project, located in Sidhpur, is expected to be commissioned in 2022. Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, foundation, erection and commissioning. The stock closed the day at ₹5.92, up 4 per cent, on the BSE.