Tarsons Product lists at over 5% premium

Shares of Tarsons Products made a tepid debut on the market today, listing at 5 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹662.00.

Tarsons Products listed at ₹700 on the BSE, up ₹38.00 or 5.74 per cent over the IPO price.

The shares listed at ₹682.00 on the NSE, up ₹20.00 or 3.02 per cent over the issue price.

The ₹1,024-crore initial public offering of the company consisted of fresh equity shares worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹873.47 crore by existing shareholders.

The IPO was subscribed 77.49 times. The IPO received bids for 84.02 crore shares against 1.08 crore shares on offer.

The portion set aside for retail investors had been subscribed 10.56 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 184.58 times. Even, employee's quota has fully subscribed and the portion for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 115.77 times.

The labware supplier to the life sciences sector reserved 60,000 equity shares for its employees who will get these shares at a discount of ₹61 a share to the final offer price.

Anchor investors

Ahead of the issue, the company raised ₹306 crore from anchor investors, who included Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund , Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund and Aditya Birla MF are some of the funds who applied in the anchor category.

The funds raised through the IPO will be utilised for repayment or prepayment of full or partial borrowings of up to ₹78.54 crore, to fund the capital expenditure for a new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Be₹ngal, and also for general corporate purposes.