Stocks

What to Watch

Tasty Bites: Focus on fund-raising plans

| Updated on July 11, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

 

The board of directors of Tasty Bites Eatables will meet on Friday to consider a fund-raising proposal. In a notice to the exchanges, the company said it will consider a proposal to raise funds through issue of equity shares on preferential basis.

Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds to be raised, the number of shares to be allotted, the price of the issue, and the allottee details. Besides, the purpose of fund-raising will also be closely followed by investors.

Published on July 12, 2019
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
Next Story

Infy, IndusInd Bank, Unitech results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Infy, IndusInd Bank, Unitech results