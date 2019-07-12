Tasty Bites: Focus on fund-raising plans

The board of directors of Tasty Bites Eatables will meet on Friday to consider a fund-raising proposal. In a notice to the exchanges, the company said it will consider a proposal to raise funds through issue of equity shares on preferential basis.

Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds to be raised, the number of shares to be allotted, the price of the issue, and the allottee details. Besides, the purpose of fund-raising will also be closely followed by investors.