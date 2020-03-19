Tata Asset Management launches POST on Telegram

Tata Asset Management has launched the Tata Mutual Fund–POST, a new BOT to communicate with the Independent Financial Advisors (IFA) community.

The BoT has been developed in association with Amplispot, martech partner of Tata Asset Management, on the social networking app Telegram, the company said in a statement.

"As part of our ongoing initiatives for adding value and actively engaging with our channel partners, we have launched POST, a communication platform which will help IFA partners get easy access to updates and information about Tata Mutual Fund and the MF industry in general,” said Hemant Kumar, Business Head-Sales -IFA and National Distributors, Tata Asset Management.

“POST will help us drive efficiency in dissemination of information on our funds, strategies and marketing activities. Our hope is that this will empower them (IFA) with the right perspectives helping them make the right decisions in a real-time scenario,” Kumar added.

The POST allows for sharing of content across formats – docs, pdfs, jpegs, videos, etc - and supports file sizes up to 1.5 GB.