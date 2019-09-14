What to watch: Tata Comm to turn ex-date for demerger

Shares of Tata Communications will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the proposed demerger. The company will demerge approximately 773.13 acres of surplus land (held by the erstwhile Videsh Sanchar Nigam) into a new entity - Hemisphere Properties India Ltd (HPIL). As per the proposal, HPIL will provide shares to all the shareholders of Tata Communications in the ratio of 1:1. Investors wishing to get HPIL shares need to own Tata Communications by Monday.