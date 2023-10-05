Tata Elxsi has announced a joint venture with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop advanced Automotive Cyber Security Solutions. This initiative is part of their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and will combine Tata Elxsi’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software-defined vehicles (SDV) and EV solutions with IISc’s research capabilities.

The partnership aims to tackle the growing cybersecurity challenges posed by complex in-vehicle networks and the evolution of software in modern vehicles. The rise of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity has opened avenues for potential threats such as theft, remote control, tampering, and unauthorised access to personal information.

Tata Elxsi is a provider of design and technology services spanning various industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The company leverages digital technologies like IoT, Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence to help clients reimagine their products and services.

