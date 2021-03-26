Stocks

Tata shares rise following Supreme Court order

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 26, 2021

Following the Supreme Court order, Tata Group companies’ share prices rose on Friday, with that of Tata Steel rising 6 per cent at ₹766.30 and Tata Communications trading up 5.23 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the crown jewel of the Tata Group, was trading up 0.70 per cent at ₹3,092.05 (1.22 per cent up at 1.30 pm), Tata Power was up 4.72 per cent at ₹103.25 and Tata Chemicals was trading up 2.03 per cent at 746.05 on the BSE at 1:54 pm.

While Tata Communications was up 5.29 per cent at ₹1,130.70, Tata Coffee was trading up 2.66 per cent at ₹119.50, Tata Steel was up 6.11 per cent at ₹767.10 and Tata Consumer Products Ltd up 2.94 per cent at ₹633.30.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation were up 2.63 per cent at ₹1,035.50 and Tata Metaliks was trading up 1.72 per cent at ₹710.60. However, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd was the only company trading down 1.50 per cent (₹13.10) on Friday.

On the other hand, shares of Mistry group firms Sterling & Wilson Solar and Forbes & Co were trading down on BSE. Sterling & Wilson Solar was trading lower by 7.89 per cent at ₹250.90, while Forbes & Co was trading down 1.24 per cent at ₹1,780.10 at 2:08 pm.

