Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO gets 4.5 times subscription

The initial public offering of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem witnessed huge investor interest, with the issue getting fully subscribed with hours of opening and finally closing with 4.51 times subscription on day 1 of issue on Friday.

The ₹500-crore IPO received bids for 1.47 crore shares as compared to 32.62 lakh shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers portionwas subscribed 50 per cent, while the non-institutional investors’ category received 1.14 times and those for retail investors 8.24 times, according to NSE data.

The offer is in a price range of ₹1,073-1,083 a share.