TCPL Packaging increases investment in Creative Offset Printers

TCPL Packaging Limited has further increased its stake in Creative Offset Printers Private Limited by investing in the Rights Issue. TCPL had earlier acquired 60 per cent shares of Creative Offset Printers and will now hold 80.3 per cent

" TCPL Packaging Limited has further invested in Rights Issue of Creative Offset Printers Private Limited and has been allotted 2,12,405 partly paid-up equity shares, aggregating to ₹12 crores. As per the terms of Rights Issue, the consideration of ₹3 crores were payable on application and balance of ₹9 crores are payable on calls. Post allotment of shares as aforesaid, the company holds 80.31 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the COPPL," the company said in a stock exchange filing.