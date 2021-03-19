The Nifty Call: Buy on intraday dips; keep stop-loss at 14,580

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-down open on the back of weak global cues. The Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.4 per cent to 29,792 and Hang Seng index plummeted 1.8 per cent to 28,892 levels in today’s session. After a negative open, the domestic benchmark indices began recovering and have entered the positive territory. It is now fluctuating between positive and negative territories. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is marginally biased towards advances. The India VIX has jumped 3.26 per cent to 20.7 indicating increase in volatility. The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices have declined 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Buying interest is seen in the defensive sectors or stocks such as Nifty FMCG, IT and Pharma, which have climbed 2 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. On the other hand, selling pressure is witnessed in Nifty realty and auto sectors that have fallen 2 per cent and 1.2 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty 50 March month contract began the session with a gap-down open at 14,499. After recording an intraday low at 14,371 the contract started recovering, witnessing buying interest at lower levels. The contract has entered the positive territory. It surpassed a key resistance at 14,600 levels recently. A strong rally above this level is positive and can take the contract higher to 14,630 and then to 14,650 levels. A strong rally above 14,650 can take the contract higher to 14,670 and then to 14,700 levels. Next resistances are at 14,720 and 14,760 levels. Key supports below 14,550 are placed at 14,525 and 14,500 levels.
Supports: 14,550 and 14,525
Resistances: 14,650 and 14,670
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...