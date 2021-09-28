The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 September Futures (17,805)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been stuck in a narrow range over the last few sessions. The Sensex is stuck between 59,900 and 60,400 while the Nifty has been oscillating between 17,800 and 17,950. Both look vulnerable for a fall in the near-term. Sensex can fall to 59,500 and Nifty can test 17,600 on the downside in the coming sessions. A strong rise past 60,400 on the Sensex and 17,950 on the Nifty is needed to bring back the bullish momentum.
On the global front, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,869.37) closed 0.21 per cent higher yesterday. The Dow must rise past 35,250 decisively to strengthen the bullish momentum and rise further. Else it can fall back again in the coming days.
In other parts of Asia, Nikkei 225 and KOSPI are trading lower by 0.3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices are up 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 September Futures (17,805) has been stuck between 17,800 and 17,900 since yesterday. The contract looks vulnerable and can break 17,800 and fall to 17,650 in the coming sessions.
Traders can go short at current levels and on rallies at 17,850. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,880. Trail the stop-loss lower to 17,770 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,750. Move the stop-loss further lower to 17,735 as soon as the contract touches 17,710. Book profits at 17,680.
The range resistance at 17,900 will have to be broken for the contract to rise towards 18,000 and higher levels again.
Go short now and on rallies at 17,850 with a stop-loss at 17,880. Trail stop-loss to 17,770 as soon as the market moves down to 17,750 and further lower to 17,735 as soon as the contract touches 17,710. Book profits at 17,680.
17,740 and 17,650
17,900 and 18,000
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...