Times Green Energy ends flat on Day 1 at BSE-SME

Shares of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd ended Day 1 of listing marginally higher on the BSE at ₹61.60 against the IPO price of ₹61. During the day, the stock hit a high of ₹64.45 and a low of ₹61 after opening at ₹61.40. Times Green Energy became the 340th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform.

Times Green Energy came out with an initial public offering of 6.64 lakh shares of ₹10 each at ₹61 a share, aggregating to ₹4.05 crore. The public issue was subscribed 2.94 times. Times Green Energy is engaged in the farming and selling activities of agriculture produce and trading of natural organic products, bioproducts and pesticides, including distribution of sanitary napkins.