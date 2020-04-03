Trading Call: Canara Bank (₹85.8): Sell

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The Canara Bank stock has been in a long-term downtrend. In the last week of March, it breached a key support band between ₹165 and ₹170 and this has accelerated the downtrend. It went on to register a new one-year low of ₹73.65 in March.
After making 52-week low, the stock went up gradually. But it faced a substantial resistance at ₹95. Failing to breakout of that level, the stock was largely consolidating between ₹86.5 and ₹93.
Today, the stock slipped below the lower boundary of the range at ₹86.5 and is currently trading at ₹85.8, opening the door for further decline. The relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator in the weekly chart remains in the negative territory, hinting that the major downtrend remains intact.
Thus, traders looking for short-term trades can consider initiating fresh short positions in Canara Bank. While stop-loss can be placed at ₹88.5, the near-term target can be ₹80.
Supports: ₹81.3 and ₹80
Resistances: ₹87 and ₹88.5
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
From evacuating stranded citizens to running quarantine facilities, India’s defence forces have been at the ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
From domestic violence to the vulnerability of health workers, the pandemic is proving doubly difficult for ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...