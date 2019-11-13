Stocks

Company news: Trident

| Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Trident has been granted patent for 'Apparatus and Method for treating an industrial Effluent containing Sodium Sulphate' by the Indian Patent Office. The invention provides an apparatus and method for the treatment of industrial effluents that contain a plurality of soluble or insoluble contaminants, including sodium sulphate which may be discharged from textile dyeing process. The grant of this patent provides recognition to Trident in making its surroundings environment friendly by conserving water and reusing the same for its textile dyeing process. Shares of Trident closed 2.67 per cent higher at ₹63.45 on the BSE.

Published on November 13, 2019
Trident Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
1.76 lakh small investors acquired IRCTC shares in IPO