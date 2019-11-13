Company news: Trident

Trident has been granted patent for 'Apparatus and Method for treating an industrial Effluent containing Sodium Sulphate' by the Indian Patent Office. The invention provides an apparatus and method for the treatment of industrial effluents that contain a plurality of soluble or insoluble contaminants, including sodium sulphate which may be discharged from textile dyeing process. The grant of this patent provides recognition to Trident in making its surroundings environment friendly by conserving water and reusing the same for its textile dyeing process. Shares of Trident closed 2.67 per cent higher at ₹63.45 on the BSE.