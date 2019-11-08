Company news: Trigyn Technologies

The contract of Trigyn Technologies Ltd's wholly- owned subsidiary Trigyn Technologies Inc., with the United Nations for the provision of IT staffing support service for the Office of Information and Communications Technology is now extended and will expire on December 31, 2020, Trigyn said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Further, the UN's Not-To-Exceed (NTE) amount of the contract has been revised from the existing $173.16 million to $194,16 million. All the other terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, it further added. The stock gained 3.81 per cent, at ₹54.55, on the BSE.