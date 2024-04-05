TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of TVS RONIN in Colombia. The first ‘modern-retro’ 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS Power, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque.

The motorcycle has been engineered with tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life. We are absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Colombia today, and are confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle. Our launch of TVS RONIN in more markets is one step further in achieving our global ambitions and offering the best products to our global customers.”

Rahul Nayak, Vice President of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVSM in Colombia. It will further enable the motorcycle enthusiasts and the overall biking community to experience TVS RONIN’s unique design, cutting-edge technology and connected features.”

TVS RONIN TD (Triple tone dual channel ABS) will be available in Colombia in select TVS Motor outlets at a retail price of 14,999,999 Colombian pesos.

TVS Motor stock declined 1.13 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹2,063.05 as of 12.13 pm.