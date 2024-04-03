As Navratri and high sale season approaches, Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy have managed to get certificates from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in a manual format for availing subsidies under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024.

Sources close to the matter told businessline that although the online portal for completing the process for availing subsidy under EMPS is not ready, companies are getting a ‘go ahead’ certificate from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in manual format.

“The MHI has started rolling out the certificates manually from the evening of April 2...these companies had submitted the applications for certificates during the last week of March. The online portal is yet not ready, but it is expected to be Live in the next 10 days after which these manual forms would also be uploaded in the portal,” a source privy to the developments told businessline.

There is a relief among the companies and vehicles manufactured as from April 3, they will be eligible for the subsidies under the scheme, the source said

“As the auspicious events like Ugadi are coming up next week in Southern India and Navratras and Baisakhi in the North, customers awaiting vehicles purchase during this period and beyond can get the benefits under the scheme now,” sources said, adding that since it will take at least three-four more days to disperse the vehicles to the dealers (from production date of April 3), the sales should happen from this weekend.

Apart from above-mentioned companies, Mahindra Last Mobility Mobility and Piaggo also must have gotten the certificates to sell their electric three-wheelers (e3Ws), to get the benefits under the EMPS 2024 scheme, the person added.

The EMPS 2024 offers a subsidy of up to ₹10,000 per electric two-wheeler (e2W) and ₹25,000 on e3W.

The scheme also offers up to ₹50,000 on heavy e3Ws (autos and commercial units). The government in a Gazette notification on March 13, notified the EMPS with an outlay of ₹500 crore so that the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme can continue in another way till July.

businessline on Monday reported that in the absence of the portal, companies were unable to register their vehicle certificates for getting the subsidies under the scheme, and worried on negative impact on sales in the coming days.