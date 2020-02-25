TVS shares end marginally lower on supply chain disruption

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Shares of TVS Motor Company on Tuesday settled marginally lower after the firm said supply chain disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has affected 10 per cent of its planned production for February.
On the BSE, the stock fell 6.34 per cent to touch a low of ₹409.75 in early trading session. Later, it managed to pare losses to close 0.26 per cent lower at ₹436.35.
On the NSE, the scrip fell 6.64 per cent to hit a low of ₹409.45 during the day. It ended 0.50 per cent lower at ₹436.40.
In terms of volume, 2.2 lakh shares were exchanged on the BSE, while more than 86 lakh units were traded on the NSE.
The spurt in volume was more than 3.50 times on the BSE during the day.
The Chennai-based company on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the supply of certain components, thereby affecting about 10 per cent of its planned production for February.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles, it said in a regulatory filing.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...