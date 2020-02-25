TVS shares end marginally lower on supply chain disruption

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Tuesday settled marginally lower after the firm said supply chain disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has affected 10 per cent of its planned production for February.

On the BSE, the stock fell 6.34 per cent to touch a low of ₹409.75 in early trading session. Later, it managed to pare losses to close 0.26 per cent lower at ₹436.35.

On the NSE, the scrip fell 6.64 per cent to hit a low of ₹409.45 during the day. It ended 0.50 per cent lower at ₹436.40.

In terms of volume, 2.2 lakh shares were exchanged on the BSE, while more than 86 lakh units were traded on the NSE.

The spurt in volume was more than 3.50 times on the BSE during the day.

The Chennai-based company on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the supply of certain components, thereby affecting about 10 per cent of its planned production for February.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles, it said in a regulatory filing.