Unit sales to Zentiva may boost Sanofi India

Published on September 12, 2019

 

The board of Sanofi India has approved a transaction for the slump sale and transfer of its manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, to Zentiva and its legal entity in India, Zentiva Private Limited for ₹261.70 crore, subject to customary working capital adjustments. This transaction is subject to shareholders’ approval and the completion of certain conditions as defined under the Business Transfer Agreement. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments.

Sanofi India Ltd
