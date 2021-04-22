Stocks

Upstox targets 3-4 fold growth in customer base in 2021

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 22, 2021

Privatisation of insurance and banking companies requires some legislative action HAKINMHAN

Firm’s growth in last few years was led by millennials

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Wednesday said it is aiming a customer base of 6-8 million at the end of 2021.

This will be almost a 3-4 fold increase from the customer base of over 2 million at the end of December 2020, Upstox said in a statement.

The brokerage, which was set up in 2009 by Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath, said it registered robust growth in terms of number of clients in last two-three years mainly due to migration of millennials to digital-native trading platforms. The increase in the number of active traders is largely fuelled from tier-II and tier-III towns with a vast majority being first time investors. According to Upstox's co-founder Ravi Kumar, the trend has only accelerated in the post-pandemic period, as more individuals and households have been looking for additional sources of income-beyond the traditional instruments.

"The stay-at-home economy is a new experience for all demographics. It has served as a wake-up call for many millennials to think about investing in the stock market... millennials realised that getting started in the stock market is not that difficult in this digital era," he said.

Mobile interface

Kumar, further, said 85 per cent of Upstox customers carry out daily trades through their mobile devices. The intuitive consumer interface has also helped in bringing housewives among the first time investors in the equity markets. Upstox has logged 5 times growth in account opening by women in 2020, compared to 2019, Kumar said.

Published on April 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.