Upstox targets 3-4 fold growth in customer base in 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Wednesday said it is aiming a customer base of 6-8 million at the end of 2021.
This will be almost a 3-4 fold increase from the customer base of over 2 million at the end of December 2020, Upstox said in a statement.
The brokerage, which was set up in 2009 by Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath, said it registered robust growth in terms of number of clients in last two-three years mainly due to migration of millennials to digital-native trading platforms. The increase in the number of active traders is largely fuelled from tier-II and tier-III towns with a vast majority being first time investors. According to Upstox's co-founder Ravi Kumar, the trend has only accelerated in the post-pandemic period, as more individuals and households have been looking for additional sources of income-beyond the traditional instruments.
"The stay-at-home economy is a new experience for all demographics. It has served as a wake-up call for many millennials to think about investing in the stock market... millennials realised that getting started in the stock market is not that difficult in this digital era," he said.
Kumar, further, said 85 per cent of Upstox customers carry out daily trades through their mobile devices. The intuitive consumer interface has also helped in bringing housewives among the first time investors in the equity markets. Upstox has logged 5 times growth in account opening by women in 2020, compared to 2019, Kumar said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...