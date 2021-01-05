US stocks drop as virus cases rise; gold rallies

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
US stocks dropped more than 1 per cent on Monday, pulling back from record highs in the first trading day of the new year as coronavirus cases surged, while the US dollar edged up and gold rallied.
Stocks hit record highs early in the New York session as investors focused on the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. But sentiment quickly turned cautious over the path of the virus,which continues to spread amid the discovery of a new variant.
The outcome of runoff elections on Tuesday in Georgia for two US Senate seats added to the nervousness.
"Investors are feeling a bit nervous on the first trading day of the new year, and I think this is a confluence offactors," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was down 0.5 per cent after earlier hitting a record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.59 points,or 1.25 per cent , to 30,223.89, the S&P 500 lost 55.42 points, or1.48 per cent , to 3,700.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped189.84 points, or 1.47 per cent , to 12,698.45.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.67 per cent , while Britain's FTSE 100 index closed up 1.7 per cent on its firstpost-Brexit trading day.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system, while NewYork Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state has found its first case of the more contagious, "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity.
Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
With the lag between a full vaccine roll-out and a global economic recovery, investors will count on central banks to keepmoney cheap.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16 policy meetinga re due on Wednesday and should offer more details on discussions about making the US central bank's forward policy guidance more explicit and the chance of a further increase in asset purchases this year.
Friday brings the US employment report for December.
In currency trading, the US dollar recovered after falling to its lowest level since April 2018.
The dollar index rose 0.149 per cent , with the euro up 0.92 per cent to $1.2249.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06 per cent versus the greenback to103.14 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at$1.3564, down 0.78 per cent on the day.
Spot gold prices gained 2.3 per cent , while US crude oilfutures fell 1.9 per cent to settle at $47.62 a barrel and Brentfutures dropped 1.4 per cent to $51.09.
Oil prices slipped after OPEC+ failed to decide whether to increase output in February and agreed to meet again on Tuesday.
US Treasury yields retreated from early gains as stock indexes tumbled.
US Treasury yields edged higher as traders repositioned at the start of trading in the new year. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up less than a basis point at0.9165 per cent .
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...