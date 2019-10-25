Stocks

USFDA nod may boost Aurobindo Pharma

Updated on October 24, 2019

 

Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to manufacture Guaifenesin extended-release tablets, 600 mg and 1,200 mg. The product is expected to launch during the fourth quarter of FY20. The product has an estimated market size of $301 million for the 12 months ending July 2019. Aurobindo now has a total of 419 ANDA approvals (392 final approvals, including 21 from Aurolife Pharma LLC and 27 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

