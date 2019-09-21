Stocks

USFDA nod may boost Unichem Laboratories

| Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 21, 2019

 

Unichem Laboratories on Friday said inspection of its unit in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, by the US health regulator has been completed without any observations. The company’s newly-commissioned active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from September 16 to 20, Unichem Labs said. The CGMP surveillance and pre-approval inspection was successfully concluded without issue of Form 483, it added.

Published on September 21, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Himatsingka Seide