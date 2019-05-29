Stocks

Company news: V-Guard approves ₹750-crore fund-raising plan

The board of directors of V-Guard Industries on Wednesday approved a ₹750-crore fund-raising proposal. The company plans to raise funds by issuing secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches on private placement basis. The stock of V-Guard jumped 1.5 per cent at ₹227.65 on the NSE.

