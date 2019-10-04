Vascon Engineers bags order worth ₹505 cr from PWD Raipur

Vascon Engineers has received an order worth ₹505.54 crore from Public Works Department, Division-3, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for construction of Raj Bhavan. The work has to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing of agreement. Earlier in September, Vascon received an order worth ₹465 crore from Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation for construction of staff quarters in Mumbai.

The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of receipt of the tender. Total order intake in the current financial year stands at ₹1,245 crore and total external order book is around ₹1,900 crore, Vascon said. The stock edged up 0.97 per cent at ₹12.55 on the BSE.