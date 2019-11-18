Deloitte Haskins resigns as GMP Technical Solutions' statutory auditor

Vascon Engineers on Friday said that Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, has resigned as statutory auditors of GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the company.

The audit committee of GMP, which took note of the resignation, further said Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP have not raised any concern with respect to its resignation.

Upon audit committee's recommendation, the board of GMP approved appointment of Sharp & Tannan Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the company, it said.

Shares of Vascon Engineers closed 1.5 per cent higher at ₹12.90 on the BSE.