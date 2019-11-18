Stocks

Deloitte Haskins resigns as GMP Technical Solutions' statutory auditor

| Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

Vascon Engineers on Friday said that Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, has resigned as statutory auditors of GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the company.

The audit committee of GMP, which took note of the resignation, further said Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP have not raised any concern with respect to its resignation.

Upon audit committee's recommendation, the board of GMP approved appointment of Sharp & Tannan Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the company, it said.

 Shares of Vascon Engineers closed 1.5 per cent higher at ₹12.90 on the BSE.

Published on November 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NTPC: Buy call option to bet on bounce back