Vedanta buyback offer gets cold shoulder from shareholders

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Vedanta’s renewed buyback offer got only 58 per cent of investor bids, as per stock exchange data. This was the second attempt in less than six months by Vedanta and its promoters to induce public shareholders to part with their shares in the company. In the offer that closed on Wednesday, Vedanta was seeking 65.10 crore shares in the buyback offer from the public but got only around 37.42 crore shares.
However, this was not a de-lising offer and only an offer to buy back shares.
This time Vedanta was seeking to buy back 17.5 per cent stake from the public against an earlier offer of over 40 per cent, which constituted the entire non-promoter holding. In October last year, Vedanta’s delisting offer had failed as LIC quoted a price of ₹320 per share to tender their shares against the offer price of ₹79.
LIC is the largest non-promoter shareholder in Vedanta. This time around, Vedanta sweetened the open offer price to ₹235 per share, but was to buy only a fraction of public shares, which too it could not get. Last time, around 12 crore bogus tender of shares were detected by stock exchanges in the delisting offer. Later, the company had blamed it on a technical snag in the offer process.
Analysts say that markets believe that the global metals and mining sector is getting re-rated and hence they see improving prospects for Vedanta. They believe that shareholders will not tender their shares in the near future.
Vedanta shares have surged 47 per cent this year, driven by higher commodity prices and better demand prospects globally. The share price of the company rose 1.4 per cent on Wednesday to close at ₹236.85.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...