Venus Remedies has received marketing authorisation for its oncology drugs in Ukraine.

This includes Paclitaxel, 100mg/16.7mL, 260mg/43.3mL, 300mg/50mL and 30mg/5mL, Oxaliplatin in concentrations of 50mg/10mL and 100mg/20mL, and Irinotecan in formulations of 100mg/5mL and 40mg/2mL.

The company had been awarded its first disbursement of ₹7.5 crore under the Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLl) scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Shares of Venus Remedies closed at ₹332.65 on Thursday’s trade, higher by 1.54 per cent on the NSE.