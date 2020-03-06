Stocks

Company news: Vimta Labs

| Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Vimta Labs has completed the acquisition of shares of Emtac Laboratories Pvt Ltd. Accordingly, the company now holds 100 per cent equity stake in Emtac, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Earlier, the company had announced a proposal to purchase 34.16 lakh equity shares constituting 100 per cent share capital of Emtac within four months. Shares of Vimta Labs edged up 0.66 per cent at ₹90.85 on the BSE.

Published on March 06, 2020
Vimta Labs Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: Nod for liver drug may boost Cadila Healthcare