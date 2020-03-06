Company news: Vimta Labs

Vimta Labs has completed the acquisition of shares of Emtac Laboratories Pvt Ltd. Accordingly, the company now holds 100 per cent equity stake in Emtac, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Earlier, the company had announced a proposal to purchase 34.16 lakh equity shares constituting 100 per cent share capital of Emtac within four months. Shares of Vimta Labs edged up 0.66 per cent at ₹90.85 on the BSE.