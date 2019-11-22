Stocks

Wall Street ends slightly lower; investors stay to sidelines

Reuters NEW YORK | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

U.S. stock indexes dipped slightly on Thursday as investors moved to the sidelines with mixed messages and no concrete signs of progress on U.S.-China relations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.2 points, or 0.2%, to 27,765.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.99 points, or 0.16%, to 3,103.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24%, to 8,506.21.

