Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade uncertainties

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Wall Street slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by financial stocks as a deepening of the Treasury yield curve inversion raised U.S. recession worries and uncertainty over any progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China took a toll.
U.S. stocks initially advanced, building on Monday's bounce, as President Donald Trump forecast another round of talks with Beijing. China's foreign ministry, however, reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received any recent U.S. telephone call on trade.
A deepening of the inversion in the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries underscored worries about a weakening global economy.
“It is going to be pretty confusing and unfortunately, without some kind of a major backpedalling on trade, to maybe slow things down and push things out, the economy is going to suffer,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.66 points, or 0.48%, to 25,774.17, the S&P 500 lost 9.53 points, or 0.33%, to 2,868.85, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.79 points, or 0.34%, to 7,826.95.
Financial shares, which tend to weaken in lower-rate and soft economic environments, lost 0.72%, while the defensive utility sector led advancing groups, edging up 0.14%.
The S&P 500 has lost nearly 4% in August on worries over the impact of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war on the slowing global economy and corporate profits, along with uncertainty around the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for mid-September, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S. economy for clues on where rates are headed. The release next week of the government's closely watched monthly jobs report and manufacturing data will give investors factors to consider before the policy announcement.
Among individual stocks, Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.44% after an Oklahoma judge said the drugmaker must pay $572.1 million for its part in fuelling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sum that was substantially less than what investors had expected.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.41-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 36 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 210 new lows.
About 6.29 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.57 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...