Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd dispatched 2,018 units of electric two-wheelers in February 2024, compared to 953 units in February 2023.

Additionally, the company sold 11 electric three-wheelers in February 2024.

Speaking on the sales performance and deliveries, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “In February 2024, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited experienced an exciting beginning with a 112 per cent increase in sales compared to the previous year.”

“Through our ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, we persist in innovating and empowering communities towards a greener, more sustainable future in transportation,” he added.

Wardwizard Innovations stock rose by 2.01 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹68.01 as of 11:52 am.