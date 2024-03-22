Welspun Corp Ltd has announced the receipt of line pipe orders in India and the US, cumulatively valued at ₹2,039 crore.

According to the stock exchange filing, the orders are set to be executed during FY25.

Welspun Corp stock rose 2.32 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹536.30 as of 11.32 am on Friday. The stock had earlier hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹623.90 on February 2024.

The company’s earlier disclosure revealed that the shareholding of Welspun Group Master Trust, with other constituents of the promoter group of the company, increased from 49.96 per cent to 50.13 per cent.